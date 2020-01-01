 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kali Extracts

About Kali Extracts

Kali Extracts first found its momentum in 2016 by a group of individuals dedicated to the cannabis industry. Based in Northern California our team of extractors utilize a proprietary CO2 extraction method along with cutting edge technologies which allows for the production of a stable, terpene-rich product. The CO2 within the extraction process acts as a solvent to separate the individual cannabinoids from the plant material. The cannabinoids are then consolidated into the concentrates. The CO2 extraction method ensures consistency with our oil, especially during large scale production cycles. Kali Extracts is committed to providing qualified patients with the purest and most potent cannabis oil on the market.