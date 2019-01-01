Kalyx Development

Kalyx is a fully-integrated real estate development company and one of the leading multi-state providers of commercial and industrial space to the rapidly growing, highly regulated cannabis industry. Repositioning existing underutilized real estate assets to meet the specialized needs of cannabis operators, Kalyx is at the forefront of a new vertical in commercial real estate. Kalyx acquires and leases its properties on a NNN basis to state-licensed cultivators, processors and/or distributors of cannabis and cannabis products in states in which such activities are legal under state law. Kalyx properties are compliant with state and local zoning laws and are designed to meet industry specific needs for enhanced power, HVAC, water, security and data. Kalyx operates as a private real estate investment trust with a current portfolio of 9 properties, approximately 653,000 total SF, located in Arizona (2), Colorado (3), Oregon (2) and Washington state (2). Kalyx is a supportive landlord to 23 established or emerging licensed cannabis operators providing space as well as access to infrastructure improvement capital on a select basis. Kalyx targets states with rapidly growing cannabis markets as well as thoughtfully constructed regulatory frameworks. The company’s broad range of value-oriented acquisition structures often allow operators access to capital consumed by their real estate assets thereby strengthening their balance sheets and accelerating their growth. Kalyx also draws on its network of regulatory and law enforcement relationships in providing guidance to tenants as they navigate compliance issues in new markets. Kalyx is building a geographically and operationally diverse portfolio of cannabis real estate assets as well as lasting partnerships with its tenants, regulators and law enforcement. Kalyx believes that the steady advancement of cannabis legalization in the United States will spur increasingly greater opportunities to acquire properties, attract and retain strong tenants and build value for shareholders.