Kannabia Seeds
KABOOM (aka LA REINA DE AFRICA)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
Kaboom is a super psychoactive hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company with a high medicinal value. With heavy compact buds with a reddish hue packed with resin, Kaboom has a great bag appeal and is great for extracts. This strain has a strong flavour of acidic tropical fruit and a slightly spicy finish.
The Afghan in this strain balances out the sativa in both the AK-47 and Thai making it quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant. Kaboom is also a very heavy producer.
TYPE: Sativa
Smell: Sweet and fruity
Flavors: Sweet, tropical fruit, spicy
Appearance: millions of buds!
Effects: Happiness, relaxation, calming, pain-relief
Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60-65 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
La Reina de Africa effects
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
66% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
