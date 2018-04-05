About this product

Kaboom is a super psychoactive hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company with a high medicinal value. With heavy compact buds with a reddish hue packed with resin, Kaboom has a great bag appeal and is great for extracts. This strain has a strong flavour of acidic tropical fruit and a slightly spicy finish.

The Afghan in this strain balances out the sativa in both the AK-47 and Thai making it quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant. Kaboom is also a very heavy producer.



TYPE: Sativa

Smell: Sweet and fruity

Flavors: Sweet, tropical fruit, spicy

Appearance: millions of buds!

Effects: Happiness, relaxation, calming, pain-relief

Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 60-65 days

Height: 200 cm.

Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant