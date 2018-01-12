Moon Dust (a.k.a. Kief) is an enormously powerful concentrate. Our Moon Dust is the same kief that we use to press into rosin. All of our kief is made in-house using a proprietary method using dry-ice and agitation. With this privatized recipe, we leave you with only the cleanest and most pure trichome heads possible. Sprinkle into your joints and bowls for a THC ultra-boost!