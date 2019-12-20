KAYA Infusions
About this product
KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology.
• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids
When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids
When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!