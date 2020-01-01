 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Keltech Plastic Displays
Keltech Plastic Displays

We create custom cannabis display solutions.

Merchandising vape pens, batteries and cartridge displays custom made for your smoke sales space
Make your Brand stand out! We can make high quality displays with just your logo.
Display fixture organization using high quality acrylic and adjustable hook systems for edibles+
Dispensary store supply, POP solutions and inventory control at affordable prices in the PNW
Value driven display units for any kind of cannabis product.
About Keltech Plastic Displays

We are a consortium of engineers and designers in the Pacific Northwest who integrate creativity and leading technologies to craft unique cannabis retail and a variety of branded environment solutions. We fabricate using all types of materials – from acrylic and thermoplastics to wood, fabric, and metals – to create stunning visual dispensary shop displays. Growers, producers and processors are welcome to contact us for branded solutions, too!