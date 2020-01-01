Keltech Plastic Displays
We create custom cannabis display solutions.
About Keltech Plastic Displays
We are a consortium of engineers and designers in the Pacific Northwest who integrate creativity and leading technologies to craft unique cannabis retail and a variety of branded environment solutions. We fabricate using all types of materials – from acrylic and thermoplastics to wood, fabric, and metals – to create stunning visual dispensary shop displays. Growers, producers and processors are welcome to contact us for branded solutions, too!