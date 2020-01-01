 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Kenai Kush Company

Kenai Kush Company

About Kenai Kush Company

Kenai Kush Company is a State of Alaska Limited Liability Corporation founded to create and deliver solutions for the Cannabis Industry. Formed as a consultation and management firm to pursue business opportunities in the legal cannabis sector in Alaska, California, Oregon and emerging markets across the United States. Collectively, the Management Team Kenai Kush Company brings a strong background in cultivation, finance, law, construction, real estate development, entrepreneurial accomplishment and knowledge to the legal cannabis industry.