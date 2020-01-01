Kenai Kush Company
About Kenai Kush Company
Kenai Kush Company is a State of Alaska Limited Liability Corporation founded to create and deliver solutions for the Cannabis Industry. Formed as a consultation and management firm to pursue business opportunities in the legal cannabis sector in Alaska, California, Oregon and emerging markets across the United States. Collectively, the Management Team Kenai Kush Company brings a strong background in cultivation, finance, law, construction, real estate development, entrepreneurial accomplishment and knowledge to the legal cannabis industry.