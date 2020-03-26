K.I.N.D. King Louis FS Nectar Cartridge 500mg
About this product
You will not find any residual solvents or cutting agents here. Their removal is a key part of K.I.N.D.’s proprietary process, ensuring that all Nectar cartridges contain only the most refined possible experience with no unwanted additions. The terpenes in Nectar vape carts are the natural ones of each specific strain, removed at the beginning of production and reintroduced just before completion.
The experience you enjoy with one of our premium Nectar vape cartridges is strain-specific. Currently, the strains you can choose between are Durban Poison, GDP, and King Louis. If you want to experience the true, natural taste and benefits of any of these particular strains, Nectar concentrates are the way to do it.
The Nectar experience is smooth and lasting, designed to let the natural flavor of each strain shine through in each and every draw. Distributed through the finest dispensaries, you can find Nectar vapes cartridges in the range of any truly discerning local budtender.
About this strain
King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.
Questions about King Louis strain
Is King Louis an indica or sativa?
King Louis is an indica.
How does King Louis make you feel?
King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.
How does King Louis taste?
King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.
What terpenes are in King Louis?
King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to King Louis?
Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.
About this brand
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.