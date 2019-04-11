Loading…
Logo for the brand Kind Tree Cannabis

Kind Tree Cannabis

Banana Hammock

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 12%CBD
About this product

Funny name aside, Banana Hammock is a patient favorite thanks to its super delicious flavor and happy effects. This bud has as sweet and sugary honey taste with accents of tropical fruits and sour lime. The aroma is just as delightful, following the same profile with added touches of fresh earth.

Banana Hammock effects

Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!