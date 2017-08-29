Kind Tree Cannabis
This rare strain is not to be missed! The smell is earthy and sweet and the flavor is earthy with hints of chestnut and pineapple. The dense, leafy buds are dark green with brown hairs.
Pineapple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
485 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!