KISKANU
Bubble Gum (Kiskanu Pink) Pre-Rolls .7g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Kiskanu Pink (Bubble Gum) Premium Flower Pre-Rolls. Inspires feelings of euphoria, relaxation and focus. High in terpenes, Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, and Beta-Pinene, these pre-rolls taste creamy sweet and floral. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
