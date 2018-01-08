KISKANU
Kiskanu Orange (Sour Diesel) Premium Cannabis Flower Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Kiskanu Orange (Sour Diesel) Premium Cannabis Flower Pre-Rolls. These flower pre-rolls inspire uplifting, energizing, focused and invigorating effects. High in terpenes Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these pre-rolls have pungent, fuel-like, and earthy flavors. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!