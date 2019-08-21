Ice Cream Cake Live Diamonds & Sauce

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
(Wedding Cake x Gelato #33)

Perhaps the most interesting and photogenic of all hydrocarbon-extracted concentrates, Live Diamonds and Sauce consist of large THCa “diamonds” suspended in a sticky, amber, terpene-rich “sauce” that is almost sap-like. Starting with only the best fresh frozen flower from our garden means that these concentrates are packed with both potency and flavor. However, the natural separation of THCa diamonds from sauce allows patients to experiment and ensure that each dose meets their needs.

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

