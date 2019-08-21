(Wedding Cake x Gelato #33)



Perhaps the most interesting and photogenic of all hydrocarbon-extracted concentrates, Live Diamonds and Sauce consist of large THCa “diamonds” suspended in a sticky, amber, terpene-rich “sauce” that is almost sap-like. Starting with only the best fresh frozen flower from our garden means that these concentrates are packed with both potency and flavor. However, the natural separation of THCa diamonds from sauce allows patients to experiment and ensure that each dose meets their needs.

Show more