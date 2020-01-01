Kronick is a full-service law firm with a dedicated legal team that represents a diverse mix of private business and public sector clients throughout California. Our clients include small to mid-sized businesses, publicly traded companies, including fortune 500 companies, hospitals and health systems, federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics, local and state government agencies, including the State of California, cities, counties, joint powers authorities and joint powers insurance authorities, school and community college districts, special districts, water districts, landowners, developers and private individuals. Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard was established in 1959 with a focus on water and water-related resource law. Our founders, Stanley Kronick and Adolph Moskovitz, first met in 1950 when they shared an office as staff attorneys for the Regional Counsels Office of the Bureau of Reclamation, where they formulated the water allocation plan that altered California’s water policy and became the basis for the water and hydroelectric projects implemented by Governor Edmund G. Brown that have helped the California economy flourish for more than five decades. The complexity of legal and governance issues related to water quickly led Kronick into other areas of public agency law, intensifying our experience throughout the complicated network of regulatory agencies and at every level of the state and federal court systems, including the United States Supreme Court.