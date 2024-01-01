Let the sweet blend of blueberries and creamy gelato take you to a place of calm clarity and gentle euphoria.



Hybrid | Berry, Sweet, Creamy



Genetics: Thin Mint G.S. Cookies x Blueberry



ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.



New All-In-One: Our rechargeable All-In-One is here, offering the same iconic look with meaningful upgrades. Known for its sleek design, precise delivery, and reliability, we've enhanced it with a USB-C charging port, larger oil windows, and increased capacity for ultimate performance and portability.

