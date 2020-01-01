At Kush Creams™, we choose to use highly medicinal emu oil for the base of all topical products. Emu oil is the only oil that penetrates down into your epidermal layer, delivering the rich medication directly where you need it, versus spreading it superficially on the surface skin as with salves and balms, clogging your pores and preventing the medication from penetrating to the area where you need it. Our lotion, however, absorbs into your skin and you are able to reapply repeatedly to increase your dosage. Emu oil is the secret to our delivery system.