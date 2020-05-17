About this product
With a soft gooey consistency and a high terpene content, this easy to use a form of Live Resin is a favorite among extract users. Heated and whipped, this product is completely devoid of residual solvents and yet still retains a full-bodied flavor that defines Live Resin. Live Budder is second to none in terms of ease of use and enjoyability while retaining its distinct high terpene/flavor and potency content.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Kush Masters
Welcome to Kush Masters, a Colorado Cannabis Extraction company. Nestled in a log cabin next to Boulder’s Flatiron mountains since 2017, the Kush Masters team has been innovating and pushing the cannabis industry forward with connoisseur quality products and competitive pricing. With an emphasis on great customer service we continue to add to our rapidly growing following of clients and customers and have made our products widely available in all corners of Colorado. We provide fast turnaround times for all orders and processing contracts while still maintaining strict quality standards. We are proud to call ourselves the Kush Masters and we work hard every day to elevate our products, the cannabis community and to provide you with an experience that is second to none.