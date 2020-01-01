Kushie Kandy
About Kushie Kandy
Kushie Kandy was founded in January 2013. The goal at Kushie Kandy since day one has always been to provide the highest quality cannabis infused products available. From the beginning Kushie Kandy has put our patients and customers first and are committed to there satisfaction.Our mission at Kushie Kandy is to provide the highest quality cannabis infused product available to the medical and recreational cannabis industries.