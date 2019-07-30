CBD Vape Cartridge: Harlequin
About this product
CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ Harlequin ~ 500mg CBD ~ 1ml Cartridge
** Full Spectrum Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBG and trace others including THC. (Made from Hemp containing less than < 0.3% THC by volume.)
** Contains the Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, and more.
** Refreshing Woodsy/Pine with fruity undertones
** Ships anywhere in the USA
About this strain
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
