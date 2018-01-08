Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
About this product
Leafy8 Brand’s premium Grandaddy Purp Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are among the most potent Delta 8 carts available. Our D8 vape cartridges contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8THC distillate and 5-7% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC is known for producing an uplifting effect with a calming energy.
We use high-end, full-ceramic iKrusher Calibr Pro cartridges and carefully-selected cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.
All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase Delta-8 THC products such as this one.
Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc
We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
Each 1.0mL Leafy8 Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
• 1000mg total oil
• 930mg Delta-8 THC distillate (90%+ Δ8THC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
