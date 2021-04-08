HHC Vape Cartridge – Grandaddy Purp
About this product
HHC is known for producing an effect similar to Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC, albeit with a longer duration of action.
We use high-end, full-ceramic CCELL cartridges and carefully-selected strain-specific terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.
All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase HHC products such as this one.
Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-hhc
We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
Leafy8 Brand is also proud to be one the first to publish COAs that demonstrate actual, quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.
The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document.
Each Leafy8 1.0mL HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:
• 1.0 Grams Total Oil
• ~930mg Pure HHC Distillate (90%+ HHC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Granddaddy Purple effects
About this brand
We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC & HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs.
We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole.
Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website.
