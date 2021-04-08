Loading…
HHC Vape Cartridge – Grandaddy Purp

by Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:
Leafy8 Brand's Grandaddy Purp HHC vaporizer cartridges are produced from the ground up to deliver a standout experience, using premium CCELL cartridges and authentic HHC distillate directly sourced from the only laboratory licensed to produce this product at scale.

HHC is known for producing an effect similar to Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC, albeit with a longer duration of action.

We use high-end, full-ceramic CCELL cartridges and carefully-selected strain-specific terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.

All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase HHC products such as this one.

Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-hhc

We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.

Leafy8 Brand is also proud to be one the first to publish COAs that demonstrate actual, quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.

The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document.

Each Leafy8 1.0mL HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:

• 1.0 Grams Total Oil
• ~930mg Pure HHC Distillate (90%+ HHC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents

Picture of Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Granddaddy Purple effects

Reported by real people like you
3,688 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Logo for the brand Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
Leafy8 Delta-8 THC & HHC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida.

We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC & HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs.

We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole.

Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website.

