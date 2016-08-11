Berry OG, also known as “Berry OG Kush,” is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with OG Kush. The effects of Berry OG are more calming than energizing. Consumers say Berry OG makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy. The high of this strain begins with a cerebral buzz to the head before slowly radiating throughout the body. When consumed in large doses, Berry OG may make your mouth and eyes feel dry. This strain is 19% THC, and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Berry OG is limonene, followed by caryophyllene and myrcene. In terms of flavor, this strain features notes of sweet berries and blueberry. Berry OG is rated highly by medical marijuana patients suffering from mental stress and sleeplessness. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense popcorn buds with green foliage that looks white in spots from thick trichomes. This strain was originally bred by 710 breeders.