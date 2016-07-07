About this product
Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.
Limited releases of select strains!!
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Single source strain-specific
High Terpene Extraction HTE
Full Spectrum
Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect
60-70% THC
Available in limited releases
About this strain
Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.
Emerald OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.