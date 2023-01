H - Lemon Diesel ( CA Sour Diesel x Lost Coast OG ) Getting its lemon flavor from the Lost Coast side of this cross of the legendary California Sour, Lemon Diesel lives up to its name. Lemon and gas melt together to create an uplifting yet grounding hybrid that can creep up on you if you are not careful. Notes of lemon, pepper, with undertones of diesel fuel



THE MONARCH 1 GRAM // VAPE PEN



TASTE THE FLOWER WITHOUT THE FLAME



The same award-winning quality of our Monarch .5gram cartridge you have come to love is now available in a full 1 gram cartridge. With strain-specific, single-origin cannabis-derived terpenes, this amazing cannabis experience now has even more to love.



THE MONARCH // VAPE PEN



TASTE THE FLOWER WITHOUT THE FLAME



The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience.



By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis-derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its purest essence.



Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from strain-specific cannabis, we're able to capture the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure concentrated vapor.



Our Monarch cartridges feature a stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip for a better tasting vape experience. The Monarch, for discerning smokers who want the pure, essence of cannabis in a discrete easy to use offering.