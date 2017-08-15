About this strain
Orange Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses Orange Crush with Blue Dream, each of which bring a unique dimension to this strain. Inviting aromas of citrus and vanilla combine to create a distinct flavor profile that can only be compared to orange creamsicles. Mellow euphoria lightly settles in, easing you into a relaxed but alert state of mind that lets creativity roam free. Depression and stress sink away while your mood is lifted to new heights, and its lightweight effects make Orange Dream the perfect choice for any time of the day.
Orange Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
