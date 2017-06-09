Littles
Lemon Diesel .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
.5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll
Lemon Diesel effects
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
