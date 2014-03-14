About this product
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
