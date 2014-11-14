ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 51 reviews

Dawg's Waltz

Dawg’s Waltz combines the purple hues and flavors of Purple Urkle with the skunky aroma and powerful effects of Tres Dawg to create an extremely pungent hybrid. The dense buds have large calyxes and smell of spiced grape and skunky diesel. This hybrid is a favorite among those who struggle with chronic pain and insomnia, or enjoy the relaxing, couch-locked effects typical of most indica-dominant blends.

Effects

34 people reported 294 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 58%
Happy 58%
Sleepy 47%
Tingly 41%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 41%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

51

Lineage

Tres Dawg
Purple Urkle
Dawg's Waltz

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG

