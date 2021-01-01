About this product

Named after Notorious B.I.G himself, this Indica Dominant hybrid will make you want to kickback, relax and enjoy the comfort of your couch. Notorious OG is a cross between ‘OG #18’ x ‘Kush’, and has a classic sweet and flowery herbal earthy flavor. A strain like this might be helpful with sleep, chronic pain, cramps and deep muscle spasms.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



