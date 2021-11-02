10mg Lost Farm 'Headband x Strawberry Rhubarb' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Headband (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Headband is a superstar love child of cannabis power couple OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It's a potent hybrid strain is known for its sweet tang and faint, lemony skunkiness.
FLAVOR NOTES: Tastes of sweet strawberry, tart rhubarb, and a subtle touch of pastry pie pile on top of the tang of the Headband strain in this delicious limited release chew.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit Powder, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis Extract.
STRAIN: Headband (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Headband is a superstar love child of cannabis power couple OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It's a potent hybrid strain is known for its sweet tang and faint, lemony skunkiness.
FLAVOR NOTES: Tastes of sweet strawberry, tart rhubarb, and a subtle touch of pastry pie pile on top of the tang of the Headband strain in this delicious limited release chew.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit Powder, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis Extract.
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,837 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra