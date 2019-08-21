5mg Lost Farm 'Island Punch x Ice Cream Cake' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total

by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces

STRAIN: Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

STRAIN NOTES: An indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice
Cream Cake’s creamy character smacks of vanilla and sugary
dough.

FLAVOR NOTES: Featuring the sugary dough flavors of the Ice Cream Cake cultivar,
Island Punch tastes like a berries and cream smoothie.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.

Disclaimer: Because of the unique nature of the cannabis industry, each Kiva product is produced in the state in which it is sold. Accordingly, the content of THC and other cannabinoids may vary depending in which state you purchase your product. Similarly, the ingredients and allergens may also vary slightly by state. For the most accurate potency, ingredient, and allergen information, please refer to your product package.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

