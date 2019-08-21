5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



STRAIN: Ice Cream Cake (Indica)



STRAIN NOTES: An indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice

Cream Cake’s creamy character smacks of vanilla and sugary

dough.



FLAVOR NOTES: Featuring the sugary dough flavors of the Ice Cream Cake cultivar,

Island Punch tastes like a berries and cream smoothie.



INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.



Disclaimer: Because of the unique nature of the cannabis industry, each Kiva product is produced in the state in which it is sold. Accordingly, the content of THC and other cannabinoids may vary depending in which state you purchase your product. Similarly, the ingredients and allergens may also vary slightly by state. For the most accurate potency, ingredient, and allergen information, please refer to your product package.

