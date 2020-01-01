Loud Seeds is a multiple cannabis cup winning seed company that focuses on creating and improving California style genetics for the world market. Loud Seeds Europe is made up of a close knit group of Northern California breeders who over the last 20 years have focused their creative attention on working with only the finest cannabis strains. The founders of Loud Seeds have been working together since 2001 and developed the name in 2007. After winning a High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012 Loud Seeds officially became a European company in Barcalona in early 2013. Today the organization is run by James Loud and Mike Seeds. Currently Loud Seeds is focusing on stabilizing and creating original California style genetics in Europe to get top-shelf boutique feminized and regular strains that add value to the upper echelon of the connoisseur cannabis market.