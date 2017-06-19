Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
SKYWALKER - Hemp Soap
About this product
Skywalker - A special blend I created using Lemongrass essential oil and Cedarwood essential oil. This soap not only smells a-mazing but it's totally awesome for your skin too.
My Skywalker strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing blend of Lemongrass and Cedarwood...smells so good. And the hemp seed oil and butter is so good for your skin...have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Get your soap on!
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, essential oils
Color: green, white, yellow
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
