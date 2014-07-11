Lucky Lion
Golden Pineapple
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
A beautiful cross of C99 Pineapple and Pot O' Gold, Golden Pineapple is our most well known, and most in demand strain. This sativa dominant hybrid packs an energetic punch that has PDX Monthly describing it as, “one of the best party strains in Oregon.” Most people find that it delivers uplifting, energetic effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. It makes for an excellent start to your work day, a companion for activity, or a great addition to your night out.
Golden Pineapple effects
340 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
