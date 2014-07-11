About this product

A beautiful cross of C99 Pineapple and Pot O' Gold, Golden Pineapple is our most well known, and most in demand strain. This sativa dominant hybrid packs an energetic punch that has PDX Monthly describing it as, “one of the best party strains in Oregon.” Most people find that it delivers uplifting, energetic effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. It makes for an excellent start to your work day, a companion for activity, or a great addition to your night out.