Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
The wide array of options you find on the company’s website is the biggest eye-catcher. You can be befuddled by the number of options to choose from on the website.
Lucky Seven CBD is leader in the cannabinoids industry, the brand focuses mostly on Delta-8 THC and CBD products and they make sure every product is completely potent with the perfect proportion of the Delta 8/ Delta 10 compound and other core cannabinoids.
With the promising nature of D-8, coupled with the most appropriate formulation, consumers have to look nowhere else for a sensational product.
Lucky Seven CBD is also upfront in giving a statutory disclaimer about Delta-8 THC products’ non-permissibility in people below the legally restricted ages, namely 18 or 21 years, depending on the jurisdiction.
It is also clearly mentioned that the FDA neither evaluates the products nor confirms their efficacy.