About this product
A go-to of choice for countless Arizona cannabis consumers, our flower is harvested from some of the most luscious, healthy plants growing in the region. The lengths to which we go to create the ideal environment are considerable; no stone is left unturned in the hunt for optimal conditions whether in regard to soil, lighting, climate or nutrient delivery. The result is a decidedly unmatched level of quality, evident in the smoothness, taste and overall potency of our flower.
About this strain
White Lotus by Bodhi Seed gets its frosting of trichomes from its mother, The White, while the father, Snow Lotus, works to increase size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency of this strain. The tart, citrus aroma and flavors of lemon and hash draw you in while the relaxing indica effects will help to curb bouts of depression and insomnia.
White Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!