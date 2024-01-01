Magic Bubbly 2024 - 100mg Wilson! Zero Solventless Live Rosin

by Magic Number
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of Magic Bubbly 2024 - 100mg Wilson! Zero Solventless Live Rosin
About this product

Magic Bubbly....the Classic gets even better with 100mg of solventless live rosin! Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.

We worked with Bo at Bo's Nose Knows to select his sun-grown Wilson! Zero rosin for its tropical island explosion of flavors. Bo's pheno brings a heavy papaya aroma with a backbone of bananas and oranges; needless to say it blends wonderfully with the fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower of our Bubbly. As a balanced hybrid, Wilson! Zero leans towards a high that keeps you relaxed on your beach towel but with enough of an upbeat spark to get you in the ocean.

Cheers to the holidays!

About this strain

Wilson is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of (Papaya x Banana OG) x Tropicana Cookies. This strain is also known as Wilson Zero and Wilson! Zero. Wilson can produce up to 27% THC but has a lower average, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate consumers or those looking for a mild high. Leafly customers tell us Wilson's effects include feeling hungry, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wilson when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wilson features flavors like cheese, apricot, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Wilson typically ranges from $5-$10 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wilson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Magic Number
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.

With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.

Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.

Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1004593C880
