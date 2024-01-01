Magic Bubbly....the Classic gets even better with 100mg of solventless live rosin! Ideal for those higher tolerance consumers....5 glasses per bottle at 20mg each, or 6 glasses x 16mg. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year....our ode to champagne, this is the perfect non-alcoholic celebratory beverage.



We worked with Bo at Bo's Nose Knows to select his sun-grown Wilson! Zero rosin for its tropical island explosion of flavors. Bo's pheno brings a heavy papaya aroma with a backbone of bananas and oranges; needless to say it blends wonderfully with the fresh pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower of our Bubbly. As a balanced hybrid, Wilson! Zero leans towards a high that keeps you relaxed on your beach towel but with enough of an upbeat spark to get you in the ocean.



Cheers to the holidays!





read more