Magic Bubbly 2024 - 100mg Wilson! Zero Solventless Live Rosin
About this strain
Wilson is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of (Papaya x Banana OG) x Tropicana Cookies. This strain is also known as Wilson Zero and Wilson! Zero. Wilson can produce up to 27% THC but has a lower average, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate consumers or those looking for a mild high. Leafly customers tell us Wilson's effects include feeling hungry, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wilson when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wilson features flavors like cheese, apricot, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Wilson typically ranges from $5-$10 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wilson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.