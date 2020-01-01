MAGIC SOLUTIONS offers the purest THCA extracts, virtually eliminating side effects. The quality of our products differentiates every dispensary that carries them! Our mission is 100% reliability and the absolute highest quality care, for our customers and for their community. Headquartered in the heart of sunny California, we work with the most dependable and reputable sources to create purely exceptional products for you. Please contact us to learn how White Rabbit, our new 97% THCA solution, can benefit your patients, your customers, and your business. You can learn more about our manufacturing process here. OUR LIMITED-TIME INTRODUCTORY OFFER: When you schedule a sales consultation, you will a complimentary 3 gram sample on account. We are sure that if you try our product, you will like it and so will your patients. Your time is valuable, so we want to guarantee you that the time you spend with us is valued.