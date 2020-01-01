 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. MAHJOUN™

MAHJOUN™

About MAHJOUN™

"​​​WHAT IS MAHJOUN™? From the Meghrebi dialect of North Africa comes the word “Maj´oun”. A potent cannabis infused jam, considered to be the most legendary of all psychoactive confections. We hope you will enjoy our adaptation of this ancient treat; slightly sweet, slightly salty and mysteriously aromatic — not unlike the recipe prepared for generations by the Berbers of Morocco. A potent blend of dried fruits, nuts, spices, honey and cannabis.