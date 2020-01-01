Marigold Sweets Co.

In 1954 avant-garde writer Alice B. Toklas first published a recipe for hashish fudge packed with dates, cinnamon and a pinch of sativa. Talk about foresight. Marigold Sweets is a reincarnation of her vision to take the taboo out of cannabis. If you've ever eaten one too many pot brownies, welcome to Marigold Sweets — Your personal cannabis confiserie. Just like snowflakes, our endocannabinoid systems are unique. Our goal is to provide a bespoke experience. We offer our chocolates in two tiers of THC: 10mg & 25mg. You can always eat more, never less. Since 2010, our core belief has been in the provenance of our ingredients. We are dedicated to Fair Trade, organic ingredients from the cream in our caramels to the Guittard chocolate couverture. We apply the Slow Food principle of Good, Clean & Fair agriculture to our outdoor grown flowers. Our solvent-free concentrate is lab tested and organically cultivated in Humboldt. The flavor is clean, the dose is consistent. We actively seek out green American manufacturers. Our signature chocolate boxes are made in the USA by a family owned company using recycled paper. Our ingredients are sourced locally whenever possible and our flowers are cultivated via permaculture.