mCig Group is fully diversified across multiple areas of the marijuana industry from Construction, Cultivation, Production Packaging, Media and Investments. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market. The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over 100 years of experience combined between the key players and our grow contractors division, mCig, Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and to provide broad and rounded solutions for consumer markets, legal growers and canna-businesses nationwide.