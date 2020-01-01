In late 2012, Andy Williams was introduced to Brett Roper and subsequent discussions revealed the substantial value of creating a new company that could "house" as well as deliver the substantial experience Medicine Man Denver had acquired over the past five years. In April 2014, the business venture incorporated in Nevada as a 'C' Corporation under the name of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. and began generating revenues through sales of consulting and licensing services. Since the business is based in the advisory and consulting space and not in the actual growing and distribution of the product, the company completed it's public company filing and had it's first public sale in January 2016. For more information on Medicine Man Technologies public filing process, please follow this link: Medicine Man Technologies - EDGAR Page