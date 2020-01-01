The primary mission of the Medsphere Group | Marijuana Card Services is to provide the certification necessary for qualified people to obtain medical marijuana under the State of Illinois Cannabis Pilot Program. Along with the certification process, our Cannabis Consultants, who assist the physicians onsite, offer factual medical marijuana information and education to our patients to allay apprehensions about the choice of medical marijuana as an alternative therapeutic treatment to pharmaceuticals. We are a professional medical marijuana consultation office. All necessary certification of diagnosis for doctors is complete before our physicians conduct patient consultations. Our fully licensed Illinois medical marijuana office conduct their legal and ethical duties in full compliance with Illinois Medical Marijuana Certification guidelines.