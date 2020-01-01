Mellow Jello

The central coast is becoming famous for having the highest quality small boutique farms, which use chemical free organic growing techniques. We endorse these methods, and fully test each batch across the board. Our oils are extracted using pure, clean, solvent-less cryogenic rosin processes. Our edibles come packaged with an SC Labs test certification on the label and are childproof compliant. I personally guarantee that our chefs have created the best tasting cannabis – infused edibles on the market! Call us to arrange for a vendor day, and let your patients decide.