Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. In true sativa form, Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.
Super Sour Diesel effects
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
