About this product

Alien Rock Candy has an aroma that is the equivalent of walking into a candy store with a sour twist. You can’t help but have a good time while smoking this strain lots of giggles and a very uplifted mood. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that moves nicely into sleep. The effects might take a minute to peak but when they do you better be ready for a powerful euphoric experience.