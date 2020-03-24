About this product

See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.



Strain Type: 60I/40S | Genetics: Thin Mints (GSC) x Grape Pie



Lava Cake is a powerful hybrid strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Often known to produce deeply relaxing, euphoric effects, that ease the mind and body. Most ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Patients have chosen Lava Cake for relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, stress, and insomnia. Lava Cake is celebrated for its deliciously sweet and chocolate flavor profile. Also known to produce exceptionally smooth, cakey terpenes, with strong notes of grape and berry.