Mile 62 Cosmic Cannabis
Lava Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.
Strain Type: 60I/40S | Genetics: Thin Mints (GSC) x Grape Pie
Lava Cake is a powerful hybrid strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Often known to produce deeply relaxing, euphoric effects, that ease the mind and body. Most ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Patients have chosen Lava Cake for relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, stress, and insomnia. Lava Cake is celebrated for its deliciously sweet and chocolate flavor profile. Also known to produce exceptionally smooth, cakey terpenes, with strong notes of grape and berry.
Strain Type: 60I/40S | Genetics: Thin Mints (GSC) x Grape Pie
Lava Cake is a powerful hybrid strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Often known to produce deeply relaxing, euphoric effects, that ease the mind and body. Most ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Patients have chosen Lava Cake for relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, stress, and insomnia. Lava Cake is celebrated for its deliciously sweet and chocolate flavor profile. Also known to produce exceptionally smooth, cakey terpenes, with strong notes of grape and berry.
Lava Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!