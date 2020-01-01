Miss Mary Jane Co. was started in 2013 by Madison (Miss Mary Jane) in Denver Colorado. Madison wanted to create a brand that she and other like minded ladies could identify with. So she decided to design and produce clothing to show off her enthusiasm towards cannabis. Along the way Madison began curating glass pipes and other girly smoking accessories for the Miss Mary Jane Co. brand. Miss Mary Jane Co. aims to empower women who love cannabis to Look Good and Smoke Good!