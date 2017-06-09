Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010.