- Florida’s first cannabis testing iab. - First lab involved in Florida's medical marijuana rule development process. - 5+ decades of experience operating industry-leading commercial testing labs. - Working with Florida’s top Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC’s). - Working with top licensed hemp CBD producers nationwide. - Instrumentation: Agilent (primary). Shimadzu (secondary). - Cutting-edge R&D division dedicated to researching new cannabis technologies and testing methodologies. - Both testing facilities are centrally located in Lakeland, FL, with a third facility opening in the spring of 2021. - Both facilities account for over 12,000 square feet of lab testing space. SERVICES - ISO/IEC 17025 accredited full-panel cannabis and hemp testing. - NELAP certified environmental testing. - NELAP certified nutrient testing (source water, growing mediums, and fertilizers). - Sample collection services. - Sample transportation services. - Consulting. - Auditing. ACCURACY - Validated testing methodology. - Analysts with decades of experience complying with universal testing standards. - Full quality control data included with every analytical report, showing results are verifiable, reproducible, and legally defensible. EFFICIENCY - Highly advanced LIMS and fully-automated client portal. - Centrally located allowing for same-day transportation to and from anywhere in the state. - High throughput instrumentation and testing methods. - Analysts and lab technicians that are second to none. INTEGRITY - Along with being skilled, efficient, and experienced, our staff is morally and ethically sound. Simply put, we employ good people who truly care. - We report out REAL DATA. Producing quality data is the core foundation of any laboratory and at the end of the day, we can always confidently stand behind our results. TRANSPARENCY - We have nothing to hide. If you want to know something, just ask :) DEPENDABILITY - Every Modern Canna staff member, from lab director to lab technician, has a precise understanding of how to complete each laboratory function, thoroughly and properly. - Knowledgeable and friendly customer service team that is always willing to help. - Dedicated sample collection/transportation team that is always on-call. SUSTAINABILITY There are 2 types of businesses in the cannabis and hemp industries: Those that want to build sustainable brands and grow, and the “here today, gone tomorrow” businesses that want to capitalize on a vulnerable and loosely regulated industry. Some labs are still reporting out inflated potency numbers and/or passing products that contain dangerous contaminants at levels above regulatory limits. This is unacceptable and conducting business in this manner is completely unsustainable. If you need a lab to get you “good results” we are not the lab for you. Our clients want real data so they can continue to improve, grow, and ultimately crush their competition. Our goal is to help our clients scale quickly by providing quality testing in a timely manner.